LODA — Marie Dorothy Hesford, 73, of Loda passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
Marie was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Libertyville, the daughter of Theodore and Laverne (Obenauf) Vanderwerff. She married Howard Hesford on Aug. 7, 1971. He survives.
Marie enjoyed gardening, knitting and sewing. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loda and sang in the church choir. Marie was a dedicated hospice volunteer for several years. She was able to keep herself busy with all her quilting projects.
Before retiring, Marie taught at St. Malachy’s Catholic School in Rantoul for many years. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Along with her husband, Howard, Marie is survived by one daughter, Kirstie (Mike) Felkner; one son, Kristopher (Kathleen) Hesford; three brothers, Joseph (Mary) Vanderwerff, Tim (Kim) Vanderwerff and Dale Vanderwerff; one sister, Lori (Chuck) Sommer; three grandchildren, Cameron Dewey, Andrew Hesford, and Trishia Hesford; and two great-grandchildren, Violet and Calvin Dewey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jonathon; and one sister-in-law, Terri Vanderwerff.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton. The Rosary prayer will take place at 6:15 p.m. during visitation hours. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loda. Father Dong Van Bui will officiate. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rantoul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Please sign Marie's guestbook at coxknapp.com.