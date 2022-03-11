INDIANOLA — Marie Louise High, 94, formerly of Indianola, passed away Tuesday (March 8, 2022) at the Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Marie was born on Dec. 3, 1927, in Ridge Farm, to James D. and Leona (McCool) Downs Sr. She married James L. High on April 3, 1948, in Georgetown; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah (Gary) Cox of Camargo; one son, Gerald (Brenda) High of Danville; three grandchildren, James (Melody) Strubinger, Charles High and Lewis (Lee Ann) High; and five grandchildren, Jaxson and Parker Strubinger, Taylor and Evan High and Cameron High. Also surviving are stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Bev.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters, five brothers and her son, Scot.
Marie worked as a cook, at General Electric, and sorted seed corn for many years for Funk G Hybrid. She was known for her baking, made many canvas needlepoint items for her family, was a big fighting Illini and Cubs fan, and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with all her family.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Michael Cemetery outside of Indianola, with Ted Shearer officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.