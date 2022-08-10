RANTOUL — Marie E. Hitz of Rantoul, formerly of Paxton, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at home at the grand old age of 96.
A private graveside service will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul, with Pastor Matt Bahnfleth officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Marie was born March 15, 1926, near St. Joseph in Champaign County to John and Kathryn Bartell Bruns. She was married to Charles Hitz in 1964. He preceded her in death in 1966.
Marie graduated from Armstrong High School in 1944. In 1954, she graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, Chicago, and until her retirement, spent her time working in the health profession. She was employed at the Paxton Hospital as a bedside nurse for 10 years, at Carle Clinic in the Pediatric Clinic for 15 years, then became the coordinator for the Ford County Early Childhood Program and later, the coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Support Group.
She was interested in painting for many years and was the founder of the Paxton Art League. She belonged to the Paxton Women's Club for a time and served on the Altar Guild at First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed helping make quilts for Lutheran World Relief with her church friends at First Lutheran Church. Paxton.
Memorials made be made to the Hoopeston Animal Rescue or American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.