CHAMPAIGN — Marie T. Knoke died peacefully Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Nov. 12, 1928, a daughter of Mary and Stephen Berchtold of Sigel. Marie married James Knoke at Madigan Army Hospital, Tacoma, Wash., on Sept. 9, 1950. He survives.
She is also survived by her son, Michael (Kate) Knoke of Champaign; daughter, Mary Bales of Champaign; sister, Sister M. D. Montfort of Bridgeton, Mo.; brother, Leo Berchtold of Rathdrum, Idaho; daughters-in-law, Sharon Knoke of Paxton and Merry Knoke of West Bend, Wis.; grandsons, Luke (Elizabeth) Knoke, Nick Knoke, Tim Knoke of Champaign and Patrick Knoke of West Bend, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Eli and Emily Knoke of Champaign; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her sons, Joseph, Paul and Edward Knoke; son-in-law, Kirk Bales; parents; a brother; and two sisters.
Marie graduated from Teutopolis High School in 1947. She joined two sisters in Tacoma and worked as a secretary at Fort Lewis, where she met her future husband, James Knoke, who was serving in the U.S. Army. They were married in Madigan Army Hospital Chapel. Upon Jim’s deployment to Korea, she returned to Illinois to wait for the end of his overseas assignment. She and Jim later moved to Fort Riley, Kan., and then Champaign, where she was a homemaker and they raised five children.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign. The Rev. Father Remigius Bukuru will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to charities of the donor’s choice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.