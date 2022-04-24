CHAMPAIGN — Marie Lydia Lypka, 81, died at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Marie was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Battle Creek, Mich., to Dr. Otto and Marie Wilhelmina Meijer Dieter. The family moved to Urbana in 1946. Marie graduated from Urbana High School in 1958 and then from Eastern Illinois University in 1962 with a major in mathematics. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
She was a math teacher at Waukegan High School and lived there until 1981, when the family moved to Fremont, Calif.
Returning to C-U, she taught math and computer labs for Champaign schools. She especially loved geometry, and her hobbies were gardening and solving crossword puzzles. She would often be seen at her favorite restaurant, Taffies in Champaign. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; and one son, Gregory Paul Lypka.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Thomas Lypka and grandson, Conner Lypka, of Gilbert, Ariz.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and burial will be private in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Condolences may be offered at heathandvaughn.com.