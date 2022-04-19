Marie Lypka Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Marie Lypka, 81, of Champaign died at 2:27 a.m. Saturday (April 16, 2022) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos