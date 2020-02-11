URBANA — Marie Carolyn Martin, 75, of Urbana passed away at 11 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Pastor Robert Rasmus will officiate. Burial will take place at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview after the funeral.
Marie was born on March 12, 1944, in Richmond, Calif., to parents Eugene and Elizabeth (Ross) Grob. They preceded her in death. On April 4, 1962, Marie married Kenneth Lee Martin in Urbana; he passed away on April 11, 2019.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Tambre (Richard) Miller of Urbana; three grandchildren, Shannon (James) Henry, Christina (Josh) Headley and Ryan Miller; and six great-grandchildren, Curtis, Dallas, Austin, Rebecca, Naomi and Jamie. Her siblings, Brenda (Billy) Mitchell of Homer, Duane Grob of Urbana and Sheila Hildebrandt of Louisville, Ky., also survive her.
Marie attended Urbana High School and worked as a teacher’s aide through Urbana School District 116 and KinderCare, retiring after 30 years. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s honor to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.