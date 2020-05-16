ST. JOSEPH — Marie Maxine Saathoff passed away peacefully Monday morning (May 11, 2020) at the age of 89. She lived almost all her life in and around St Joseph, most recently residing in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and finally Zion, Ill.
Marie was born to parents Zephry and Rena Lee on June 5, 1930. Marie is survived by her grandsons, Russ, Ryan and Rodney Veinot, and their families with seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Saathoff; daughters, Linda Veinot and Carol Saathoff; and, most recently, husband Jerry Penrod.
No formal services will be held.