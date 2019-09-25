HOUSTON, Texas — Marie Ann Sexton, 75, was born May 6, 1944, a daughter of Joseph E. Sexton and Loretta C. Sexton. She passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary N. Sexton and Loretta C. Ondrick, and a daughter, Marie Loretta Witte.
She was a brilliant woman who was one of the first females to graduate from Georgetown Law School. She was a devoted Catholic, daughter and mother whose life was devoted to her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Owens Funeral Home will conduct a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, with Monsignor Stanley Deptula officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Tolono.
