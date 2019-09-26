CHAMPAIGN — Marie Ann Sexton passed away peacefully at home in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
She was born May 6, 1944, the first daughter of five children of Dr. Joseph E. Sexton and Loretta Sturdyvin Sexton of Champaign County. She attended Duchesne High School in St. Louis and furthered her education at Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y., John Carroll University in Ohio and Trinity College in Washington, D.C. She then went on to graduate from Georgetown Law School.
She traveled extensively and even worked on a postdoctoral degree at Oxford University, where she met her husband, John Cowie Malcolm. They lived for a time in London, where she gave birth to her only child, Marie Loretta Witte. She later returned to the United States and worked as a law librarian at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and then moved to Houston in the 1990s to work as a law clerk for Mr. Parker and Associates. She also worked as a librarian for the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
She was a devoted daughter, sister and mother and worked tirelessly to keep her daughter motivated through high school, college and, finally, medical school. She retired in Houston and spent much of her time with her twin sister, Mary Nell Sexton, and brother, Joseph Sturdyvin Sexton. She loved intellectual projects and hoped to write a book and learn Spanish in her retirement. She will be missed greatly by her daughter and sisters, Mary Nell Sexton and Loretta C. Ondrick.
She will be buried in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tolono, following a Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Please send all communications to Owen's Funeral Home, Champaign.