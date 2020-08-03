BUCKLEY — Marie Anna Stroup, 94, of Buckley, died at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, with Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Marie was born Oct. 3, 1925, in Buckley, the daughter of Menke Dietrich and Laura Louise Steinman Janssen. She married Ira Ralph Stoup on Jan. 20, 1946, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2016.
She is survived by her children, Donald (Janet) Stroup of Princeville, Jean (Scott) Meuser of Paxton, Beverly (Richard) Colbert of Atoka, Tenn., Nancy (Dennis) Tavenner of Buckley, Michael (Jodi) Stroup of Springfield; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters, Velma Sprehe, Erna Mull and Arleen Houtzel.
Marie graduated from Buckley High School in 1943. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and a member of St. John’s Ladies Aid.
She enjoyed square dancing, gardening and canning. Marie loved her farm life. Her greatest joy was her family.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Buckley, or St. John's School Renovation Fund.