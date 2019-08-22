CHAMPAIGN — Marie Wynne, 95, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at Carriage Crossing Senior Living of Champaign.
Marie was born Aug. 16, 1924, in Manhattan, N.Y., a daughter of Charles and Anne Casey, who immigrated to the United States from Ireland in the early 1920s. She was raised and attended school in Weehawken, N.J.
Marie had a passion for books and enjoyed reading. She worked as a librarian at Columbia University in New York City and later at Paramus Public Branch Library in Paramus, N.J.
Marie married David, her husband of 72 years, in 1945, and together they have six children: Brian Wynne, Jane Evans, Eileen Lichtblau (Daniel), Nancy Toolen (Patrick), David Wynne and Robert Wynne (Deb). She was the proud grandmother to Casey (David), Jason (Jen), Patrick, Kyle (Meghan), Sarah, Brian (Kelsey), Tim (Brittany), Eli and Bridget; and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Laynie and Brayden. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen Wynne.
Marie enjoyed gardening, relaxing on her patio and time spent loving her grandchildren. Family was important to her. She will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Jamie Miller; and sons-in-law, Charles Evans and Joe Toolen.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1:30 p.m. with a memorial visitation 30 minutes prior from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
