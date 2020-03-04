HOOPESTON — Marieta “Eileen” G. Layden, 92, of Hoopeston passed away at 6:44 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Autumn Fields, Hoopeston.
Eileen was born on Nov. 24, 1927, in Alvin, the daughter of Marion “M.L.” and Bertha (Kelly) Green. She married Edward J. Layden on Nov. 26, 1959, in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2013.
She is survived by eight children, Edward J. (Yvonne) Layden Jr. of Hoopeston, Tade (Sue) Layden of Normal, Mary Kay (James) Brown of Hoopeston, Margie (Dr. Alan) Brewer of Faucett, Mo., Colleen Layden of Overland Park, Kan., Abby (Mark) Linesch of Houston, Texas, Patrick Layden of Milwaukee, Wis., and Molly Miller of Danville; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Layden of Phoenix, Ariz.; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one brother, John David (Cookie) Green of Rossville; two sisters, Lois Roberts of Rossville and Mary (Phil) Briggs of Rossville; sister-in-law, Ruth Marie Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, John Michael Layden; two grandchildren, John Callahan and Doug Layden; and five brothers, Leland, Harold, Glenn, Jack and Lloyd Green.
Eileen graduated from Rossville High School. She worked for several years at America Bell as a telephone operator. She also helped manage the books for the family farm for years.
Eileen was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of DAR, Rossville Historical Society, Altar and Rosary Society and Hoopeston Art Association and was a secretary for the Grant Township Food Bank. Eileen enjoyed painting, reading, shopping, traveling and playing bridge.
Funeral Mass for Mrs. Layden will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 423 S. Third St., Hoopeston, with the Rev. Thomas Gibson officiating. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Blurton Funeral Home, 309 E. Washington St., Hoopeston.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hoopeston Multi-Agency, Grant Township Food Cupboard, Hoopeston Public Library or St. Anthony Catholic Church, all in Hoopeston.
The Layden family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Mrs. Layden's life.