CHAMPAIGN — Marietta Cooper Bigler, 95, passed away Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020) at 5:53 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Marietta was born on Dec. 19, 1925, the daughter of Bradford and Ella Cleo (Howell) Cooper. She married Hal Edward Bigler on June 8, 1946.
Marietta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters; son, Thomas Bradford Bigler; and an infant son.
She is survived by her sons, Richard and Rodger Bigler; daughter-in-law, Donna (Tom); three stepgrandsons, Duane, Dennis and Donald; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
Marietta was most proud of her piano teaching and many talented students over 50 years. She was honored as a volunteer at Faith United Methodist Church. She was a member of many choral and musical groups in the Champaign-Urbana area.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Faith United Methodist Church for music ministry.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.