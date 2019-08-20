URBANA — Marietta Boles Cox, 70, of Urbana passed away at 1:37 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Marty was born on Feb 3, 1949, to Gernon and Harriett Lee Boles. She spent her career in social services, where she enjoyed working with children, seniors and people with special needs. She had a big place in her heart for anyone in need.
Marty was a member of the Sidney United Church, Sidney. She loved the fellowship of the church that made her feel like family.
Marty was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Tony Irle.
She is survived by a sister; Nedra (Francis) Lafenhagen of Philo; a daughter; Crystal Workman of Morven, Ga.; a son; Dean Henderson of Tolono; and a stepson, Josh (Mary) Cox of Nashville, Tenn. Marty has four grandsons, Dustin Hooser of Morven, Ga., Caleb (Sara) Irle of Charlotte, N.C., Sean Henderson of Tennessee and Conner Cox of Nashville, Tenn.; and three great-grandchildren.
Marty enjoyed collecting Southwestern memorabilia and had many exotic birds throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, her church family and her friends at Edge of Mall Apartments.
Memorials may be made to Sidney United Church.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Sidney United Church, with the Rev. Mike Picklesimer officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.