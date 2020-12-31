SAVOY — Marilee McQueen passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born Marilee Jean Ray on Oct. 25, 1944, to Burton W. Ray and Janet Horsley Ray, at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, N.C.
Marilee was cremated with a private burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Urbana.
Upon graduation from then Champaign High School, Marilee spent her entire working years at Burnham Hospital as a CNA and in several other capacities. Marilee married William (Bill) McQueen on Oct. 4, 1975. Upon retirement, Marilee worked as a full-time caregiver for her mother.
Marilee’s husband, Bill, preceded her in death in 1982. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Marilee is survived by her brother, David (Carol) Ray of Willowbrook; and sister, Joy (Mike) Mucci of Bloomington. She is also survived by her nephews, Nicholas Butzirus, Matthew Ray and Nathaniel Mucci; nieces, Shannon Ray and Jordan Chism; as well as seven great-nieces and -nephews.
Marilee enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching John Wayne westerns and most definitely loved her Cubs! She spent the last five years enjoying her apartment and friends in Savoy.
Marilee will be missed by all of us who knew and loved her.