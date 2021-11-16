TUSCOLA — Marilyn Ann Cook, 78, of Tuscola passed away at 8:29 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at Arthur Home, Arthur.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born on March 16, 1943, in rural Tuscola, the daughter of Lionel and Edna Harrison Lewis. She married Ralph Eugene Cook on Aug. 8, 1960, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2001.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Debbie) Cook, and daughter, Sue (Larry) Carter, both of Tuscola; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joyce Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, five sisters, three nephews and two nieces.
Marilyn formerly worked as a sales clerk at Sears, D&M Discount and Four Seasons. She retired from Tuscola National Bank, where she worked as a teller.
She was a member of the Tuscola First Baptist Church. Marilyn loved Christmas, spending time with her grandchildren and other family members, making wood crafts, and preparing family dinners.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arthur Home for providing excellent care to Marilyn during her stay there.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or Tuscola First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.