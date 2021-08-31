MANSFIELD — Marilyn A. Ester Withrow, 78, of Mansfield passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 28, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City, with Pastor Jeffrey Stahl and Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home. Please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.
Marilyn was born on Oct. 2, 1942, in Monticello, a daughter of Timothy S. and Norma L. Dohleman Curry. She married Donald E. Ester on Sept. 17, 1961, in Mansfield. He passed away on April 29, 1992. She later married Charles R. Withrow on Dec. 12, 1995, in Las Vegas. He passed away on Dec. 17, 2011.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney L. (Dee) Ester of Gibson City and Mark A. (Misty Barlow) Ester of Mansfield; stepson, Michael (Laura) Withrow of Germantown, N.Y.; three granddaughters; two great-granddaughters, with one on the way; sister, Betty (John) Bensyl of Penfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and two sisters-in-law, Deanna Ester of Farmer City and Joyce (Jim) Houser of Mansfield.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents and brother-in-law.
Marilyn was a graduate of the Mansfield High School Class of 1960. She was a farmer’s wife. She was a cook at the Mansfield Grade School for several years. Marilyn also worked and retired from the bookkeeping department at First Mid Bank & Trust in Mansfield. She was a member of the Mansfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed 1960s music, especially Elvis Presley, and word-search puzzles.
The family would like to thank The Villas of Holly Brook & Reflections of Rantoul for the three-plus years of their excellent care of Marilyn while she was there, and also a special thank-you to Carle Comfort Care.