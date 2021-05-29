PARIS, Ill. — Marilyn Bear, 88, of Paris, Ill., passed away at 2:48 a.m. Friday (May 28, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June, 13, at Lake Ridge Christian Church, Paris. Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home, Paris, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Marilyn was born on Feb. 6, 1933, in Noble, the daughter of the late James Emanuel and Grace Esther (Newlin) Diel. She married Verne Dale Bear on June 13, 1953, in Noble. He survives.
Marilyn was a schoolteacher and homemaker. She was involved in many clubs and organizations throughout her lifetime. Marilyn was an active member of Lake Ridge Christian Church in Paris, as well as a member of several local clubs, such as Women’s Club for 25 years, Add-A-Friend for 25 years, Kappa Omicron Phi, Home Extension and she was a Girl Scout leader for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Verne Bear of Paris; children, Becky Rene Bear of Marshall, Monica Sue (Stephen) Klocko of Hanover Park and Tammy Marie (Bart) Tibbs of Marshfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Emma Tibbs, Grace Tibbs, Ian Klocko and Devin Klocko; and siblings, Gladys Fitzpatrick of Dousman, Wis., and Audra Shann of Olney.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Wells, Mary Margaret Knakmuhs, Sylvia Moore and Nell Ambers; and four brothers, Joseph, Harry, Claud and James.
Memorials may be made to Dillon International Adoption Agency or Samaritan Purse Christian Minister Outreach. For more information and online condolences, please go to stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com.