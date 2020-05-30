ROSSVILLE — Marilyn J. Bell, 85, of Rossville passed away at 3:55 a.m. Thursday (May 28, 2020) at Heritage Health in Hoopeston.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Mount Prospect, the daughter of George B. and Elizabeth (Christy) Payne. She married Charles “Ray” Bell on Dec. 23, 1951, in Rossville. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2017.
She is survived by one daughter, Karen (Ron) Kochell of Rossville; three grandchildren, Keith Bell of Hoopeston, Heidi (Justin Wilcox) and Josh Kochell of Lafayette, Ind.; four great-grandchildren, Lilly, Annika, Ashton and Carter; one great-great-grandson, Colt Lee Thomas; one brother, George (Carolyn) Payne of Pinehurst, N.C.; son-in-law, Rex Kochell Jr. of Lafayette, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Katherine Kochell; and sister, Ellen Payne.
Marilyn graduated from Rossville High School. She previously worked as a cook at Rossville/Alvin Grade School for six years. Later on, she worked at Stokley USA as a quality control grader, for asparagus, sweet corn and pumpkin seasons, until the factory closed.
She was a member of the Rossville United Methodist Church, Rossville American Legion Auxiliary Post 733 and United Methodist Women’s Group, sang in the church choir and was a former member of Women of Today and the Rossville Historical Society.
Marilyn was also an avid member of the Ronnie McDowell Fan Club and enjoyed going to his concerts and making many friends throughout the last 42 years. Marilyn was responsible for bringing Ronnie McDowell to Rossville two times for fundraisers, through the Women of Today, for community projects.
She was known affectionately as “Ma Bell.” Another trivia fact is that Marilyn was born on the same date and year as Elvis Presley. She also got to see Elvis three times and was there at his final concert in June 1977 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. She also attended his funeral in Memphis, Tenn.
Marilyn loved her family dearly and never met a stranger. She enjoyed talking on the phone to her many friends and taking photographs.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Rossville Cemetery, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Rossville United Methodist Church, Heritage Health, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Leukemia Lymphoma Society and Rossville American Legion Auxiliary. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Mrs. Bell’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.