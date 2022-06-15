CHAMPAIGN — Marilyn K. Bohlen, 83, of Champaign, formerly of Urbana, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (June 11, 2022).
She was born on Jan. 21, 1939, in Tuscola, the daughter of Charles and Martha (Frye) Beck.
Marilyn married William ”Cookie” Bohlen on July 12, 1968, in Tuscola. William passed away May 26, 2015.
Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Denise Rowe and Donna (Rick) Donze, both of Champaign, and Candi (Troy) Richmond of Urbana; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and an infant daughter, Angela.
Marilyn graduated from Parkland College and started a long nursing career in 1978. Marilyn was a critical-care nurse at Mercy Hospital/Provena Covenant Medical Center from 1978 to 1997 and then went into geriatric nursing at Urbana Care Center and ClarkLindsey.
Marilyn was a member of First Christian Church in Champaign and enjoyed services at CU Church. Marilyn loved spending time with her family. She had a smile that could light up a room and the most infectious laugh.
Marilyn will be missed by friends and family, but we know she is at peace in heaven with Jesus and her love, Cookie, whom she missed so deeply.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Hank Sanford officiating. A private family burial will be held at Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.