URBANA — Marilyn Collins, 83, of Urbana passed away at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Pastor Hank Sanford will officiate. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Gundy Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Marilyn was born in Robinson on June 4, 1937, to parents Charles Johnson and Lou (Boyd) Kaley. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death are her son, Edward Raymond Collins; great-granddaughter, Madison; and two brothers, David and Robert Kaley.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Michael Collins of Lilian, Ala., and Deanna Falls-Norman (Jack) of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Sandy Collins of Urbana; sister, Virginia Lansbury of Lilian; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Robinson High School and a member and missionary for Vineyard Church in Urbana.
Marilyn was a lover of woodworking, the Cubs, travel, German shepherds and spreading the word of God. She enjoyed Tuesday dinners, cooking and spending time with her family. Some of her fondest memories were made while toting her grandchildren across the U.S. for family vacations and involving them in her mission work in Mexico.
Our family takes great comfort in knowing she is finally walking on the golden streets of heaven.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s honor to Vineyard Outreach. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.