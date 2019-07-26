CHAMPAIGN — Marilyn Jean Decker, 68, passed away on Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1950, in Champaign to Woodson and Mary (Martin) Iles.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Brian (Matt Inawat) Decker, MaryBeth Runge and Mindy (Kyle) Burford; grandchildren, Molly, Scotty and Annie; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Emma; and siblings, Ruth Dearth, James Iles and Woody Iles.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Iles.
Marilyn loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a hard worker and enjoyed cooking.
A celebration of life service will be held in Marilyn’s honor at noon on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Visitation will be held prior from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to the ALS Association. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.