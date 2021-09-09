RANTOUL — On Monday (Sept. 6, 2021), Marilyn J. Elam of Rantoul passed away at home at the age of 67.
Marilyn was born on Sept. 21, 1953, in Albuquerque, N.M., the daughter of Raymond and Bette Michaels. She married Donald W. Elam on Nov. 20, 1971, in Thomasboro. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1981.
She is survived by four sons, Nathan (Gina) Elam, Brian (Kerry) Elam, Adrian (Amanda) Elam and Curtis Elam. She is also survived by two siblings, Janet (Philip) Warner and William (Diane) Michaels; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one cat named Tiger.
Marilyn enjoyed spending time on her farm surrounded by animals. She loved horesback riding, fishing and taking care of her many pets.
Private family services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.