SIDNEY — Marilyn J. Erb, 87, of Sidney passed away at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 21, 2021) at Arbor Rose, Charleston.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Sidney Christian Church, Sidney, with the Rev. Barry West officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Erb was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Longview, a daughter Merton and Eva Warnes Parks. She married Howard Erb on Nov. 1, 1953, in Villa Grove, and he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Geri (Kirk) Kirkland of Philo and Joni (Keith) O’Banion of Armstrong, 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Debbie; and a brother, Robert Parks.
Mrs. Erb was employed at CIB Bank in Sidney where she retired as an officer. She was also a homemaker who loved to knit, crochet and bake for family dinners. She loved organizing celebrations with family and others. She was active in the Sidney Christian Church, teaching Sunday school, Bible school and singing in the choir.
Memorials may be made to the church or Gideons International. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.