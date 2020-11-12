FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Marilyn Gordy, 77, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. A funeral Mass will be at noon Nov. 14 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Philo. Arrangements are by Freese Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born in Urbana to Lucie and Bernard Reinhart on Sept. 20, 1943. She graduated from Unity High School in 1961. She worked for GTE/Verizon for 20 years. She also worked for Walmart for 25 years.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry Reinhart.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Brian, and his wife, Julie (Alderson) Gordy, and her daughter, Anita (Gordy), and spouse, Chris Kankovsky; brothers, Charles and Beth, Leonard and Dottie Reinhart; sister-in-law, Jean Reinhart; and grandchildren, Luke, Kyle, Kayleigh, Lauren and Gillian.