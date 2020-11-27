DANVILLE — Marilyn Gutterridge, 89, of Danville passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
She was born June 13, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of Helen (Moore) and Everett Gaumer.
Marilyn is survived by three children, Gayle (Rick) Story of Danville, Julia (Tim) Kittell of Hopkinsville, Ky., and David (Monroetta) Gutterridge of Bismarck; and six grandchildren, Matthew Kittell of Louisville, Ky., Natalie (Eric) LeMarbre of Brentwood, Tenn., Jon Menges of Naperville, Jim (Jennifer) Menges of Lake Barrington, and Kyle (fianceé Nicole Bialeschki) Gutterridge and Clayton Gutterridge, both of Bismarck.
She was also the proud great-grandmother of Caroline and Mason Kittell of Louisville, Ky., Alexander and Benjamin Menges of Lake Barrington and Anna and Caleb LeMarbre of Brentwood, Tenn.
She was preceded into heaven by her husband, Paul (Toot) Gutterridge; her parents, Everett and Helen Gaumer; and her brother, Wilber Gaumer of Tucson, Ariz.
After attending Danville Junior College and working at R&S Printing until her children were born, Marilyn became a homemaker. She took great pride in the clothing she made for her family. She also loved to cook for her family and friends. The home she and her husband made was always a warm and inviting place for family and friends to spend holidays, birthdays and anytime someone wanted to visit for good conversation, good food and a rousing game of cards.
She also loved to garden and felt a responsibility to save as much money as possible by raising and preserving all sorts of fruits and vegetables for the family to enjoy. Her husband often bragged that that “Marilyn provides as much monetary value to the family as I do with all that she does.”
Marilyn was an animal lover. Dogs and cats were always a part of the family. She nursed many sick or motherless farm babies to good health and loved watching and identifying birds.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of Bismarck United Methodist church, which was always at the center of her life. She was a Christian role model to many. She worked diligently on several church committees during her lifetime and helped to produce the fundraising projects the United Methodist Women’s group sponsored, one being the Golden Rule awards banquet for the Vermilion County Schools.
She also was very active in 4-H while her children were involved in this project, along with the Bismarck Fair, Vermilion County Homemakers, Illiana Antique Auto Club and the PTA of the Bismarck school district.
Marilyn was well loved and will be missed greatly by all who have known her for her sweet smile and loving ways.
A private family service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Burial will be in Gundy Cemetery.
Please join Marilyn's family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.