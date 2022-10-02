CHAMPAIGN — Marilyn Harbert, 93, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday (Sept. 28, 2022) at 6:50 p.m. at Illini Heritage Nursing Home, Champaign.
Born in Chicago on Feb. 6, 1929, she was the daughter of Swedish immigrants, Ruth and Fritz Wiebke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Harbert; sister, Sylvia Urso; and parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Harbert of DeKalb; son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Deb Harbert of Kalamazoo, Mich.; daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Billy Morrow of Mahomet; grandson Will Harbert (Amy Schaafsma); grandson Nick Morrow; nieces (sister Sylvia’s daughters), Lisa Urso, Andrea (Ted) Reynolds and Michelle Caple; and many special friends and neighbors.
Marilyn was raised on the South Side of Chicago in the Swedish/Irish neighborhood around 7300 S. Rhodes and also around the 400 block of East 74th Street. She attended Park Manor Grade School and graduated in 1946 from Hirsch High School. Marilyn loved Chicago and always considered herself a city girl, resulting in yearly trips into the city. She loved going back to Lake Michigan as it reminded her of her times spent at the beach with her father.
Upon graduation from high school, Marilyn went to work for Chicago Title and Trust Co. It was there that she met her future husband, a tall and handsome attorney named Dick Harbert. They were married in 1952 and moved out to Sycamore in 1954. At first, Marilyn missed the city. She would look out the kitchen window of their new Sycamore home, see cows, and long for the hustle and bustle of the city; but she grew to love Sycamore and her neighbors, and it ended up being her home for 64 years! She thought it was the perfect place to raise their three children. Unfortunately, in December 1958, tragedy struck when her husband died as a result of injuries from a plane accident. Marilyn was a homemaker for many years, but eventually, she went to work at Cooper’s Jewelry and then on to the Human Resources Department at Ideal Industries until her retirement in 1991.
Marilyn had many interests, including playing the beautiful baby grand piano that she bought with her own money after she got her first full-time job. She was so proud of that piano! She loved to ice skate, do crossword puzzles, go to musicals in the city, watch movies and play Pinochle. For years, she looked forward to going to the DeKalb Senior Center every Tuesday to play Pinochle with her friends. She also loved her lunches with her Ideal ladies and Saturday afternoon coffee with her friend, Larry Holtz.
Through the years, Marilyn did volunteer work for her community. This included filling in as a den mother; being a part of the hospital auxiliary for Sycamore Municipal Hospital; and delivering Meals on Wheels, which ended up coming full circle, as she depended on those meals herself in later years.
Marilyn loved spending time with her family and absolutely adored her grandsons. She was so proud of them! Over the years, she enjoyed many trips with her family, including trips to Disney World, Key West, NYC, Washington,Toronto, Las Vegas and California. In 2018, Marilyn relocated to Bridlebrook Assisted Living facility in Mahomet to be closer to her daughter; and in December 2022, she entered the Illini Heritage Nursing Home in Champaign. She made friends wherever she went and loved to play bingo!
In addition to her family and friends, she loved Swedish pancakes, Mickelberry sausage links, strawberry milkshakes, coffee and her #430 Soft Silver Rose lipstick!
Her family would like to extend their appreciation to Transitions Hospice and the employees at Illini Heritage for all of their love and support. Your acts of kindness will not be forgotten.
According to her wishes, Marilyn will be laid to rest by her husband in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Sycamore, at a later date. A luncheon to celebrate her life will take place in DeKalb in the spring. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name may make a donation to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) (put her name in the memo line of your check) at 1606 Bethany Road, Sycamore, IL 60178, or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.