URBANA — Marilyn Sue Hasty, 70, of Urbana passed away at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday (April 13, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Marilyn was born June 12, 1950, in Champaign, the daughter of James and Wilma (Jacobs) Bensyl. She married David Hasty on Dec. 31, 1981. He preceded her in death on April 15, 1987.
She is survived by her children, Jenny (Brian) Patrick of Schaumburg, James (Elizabeth) Hasty of Danville and Rhett (Diane Plewa) Hasty of Urbana; three grandchildren, Quinne Patrick, Kiernan Patrick and Victor Hasty; three sisters, Sandra (Rusty) Sandberg of Neoga, Ann (Jerry) Schmidt of Florida and Janet (Michael) Brown of Champaign; and one brother, Gary (Kim) Bensyl of Ogden.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Marilyn graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School, Class of 1968. She loved quilting, sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles and beautiful hats and shoes.