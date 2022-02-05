MONTICELLO — Marilyn Jean (Mitchell) Hayes, 90, of Monticello passed away Wednesday (Feb. 2, 2022) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., with burial in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Marilyn was born Sept. 21, 1931, to Regnold D. and Edna F. (Freeman) Mitchell, in White Heath. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1948. She married William A. Hayes on Oct. 23, 1949, in Monticello. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2021.
Marilyn is survived by one sister, Margaret E. Lindsley of Mchenry; four children, Melinda (Rick) Dubson of Monticello, Julie (Craig) Miller of Arthur, Dennis (Bridget) Hayes of Ballwin, Mo., and Gretchen Hayes of Monticello; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Hether) Dubson of Noblesville, Ind., Brandon (Beth) Dubson of Monticello, Bryce (Christa) Dubson of Monticello, Alex Hayes and Seth Hayes, both of Ballwin, Max Hixson of Findlay and Hannah Hixson of Arthur; and 10 great-grandchildren, with #11 due momentarily.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister.
Marilyn was a homemaker until her children were in school and then began working for the family business, Bill Hayes TV. She continued there until the store closed and then worked for Regal Crown in Monticello and Hobbico in Champaign until her retirement in 2008.
Marilyn loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She, along with Bill, enjoyed attending all of their kids’ activities, including chaperoning on many band trips. After their children were grown, they spent their time attending the sporting events of their grandchildren.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Monticello.
The family would like to give our heartfelt thanks and love to all her and our friends at the Piatt County Nursing Home for all they did for our mother and father during their time there.
