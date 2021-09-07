URBANA — Marilyn F. Hill, 92, of Urbana died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, during a visit to Las Cruces, N.M.
She was born Esther Marilyn Fisher on Nov. 11, 1928, in Pittsboro, Ind., the daughter and only child of George Leroy Fisher and Frances Weaver Fisher. She attended school in Pittsboro, graduating co-valedictorian from Pittsboro High School in 1946, and then attended Purdue University, graduating summa cum laude in 1950 with a bachelor of science degree, with a particular focus on bacteriology.
Following graduation, Marilyn worked briefly as a research scientist at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis before marrying Richard M. Hill of Shelbyville, Ind., in 1952, whom she had met while she was a student at Purdue. The couple moved to New York City so Richard could attend Columbia University, where he had enrolled in the College of Business Administration's doctoral program.
During this time, Marilyn took at job at ER Squibb & Co. While she was busy during the day, she also found herself busy in the evenings as well, as she helped her husband by tirelessly typing his papers and raising their first child, Martha, born in 1956. Upon Richard's appointment to a professorship at the University of Illinois, Marilyn became a devoted housewife and homemaker, helping her husband in every way she could and raising their children. They enjoyed a busy, active life together until his death in 2010.
No one who knew Marilyn could help but be struck by her energy, enthusiasm and zest for life. She took great joy in loving and serving others, and she was a blessing to all who were privileged to know her. Besides her involvement with the activities of her children, grandchildren and members of her Clark-Lindsey retirement community, Marilyn actively served her beloved Salvation Army church family, participating for many years in band and songsters, teaching Sunday school, working with the disaster services canteen team, volunteering with social services and assisting with many of the Salvation Army's charitable programs, such as the Christmas Toy Shop, for which she knitted countless numbers of caps and scarves to be distributed during the holiday season to needy families.
She also found time to help regularly with the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in preparing meals for the many hungry and homeless people who came through its doors.
In addition to her husband, Marilyn was predeceased by her parents and a son, Robert.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha (Phil) Anderson of El Paso, Texas; two sons, Richard "Rick" (Bernice) of Lemont and John (Wendy) of Pittsboro, Ind.; nine grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter born shortly before her death.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Salvation Army Church and Worship Center, 502 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign, with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.