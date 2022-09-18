FISHER — Heaven gained an amazing lady, Marilyn “Jean” Meadors, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Hopedale, a daughter of Howard and Hazel (Diegel) Schertz.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele (Chris) Cohoon of Dewey; three grandchildren, Chandler Steiner Ohio, Emily Cohoon of Dewey and Shane Meadors of South Carolina; two brothers, Dick Schertz of Delavan and Denny Schertz of Washington, Ill.; and a sister, Rita Schertz of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Terry; and a sister, Mary Ann.
Jean graduated from Parkland with an associate in business. She retired from AT&T Wireless after many years. She loved the Illini, Cardinals, Bears, gardening, and you never saw her without a smile.
The family will be greeting friends at a gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.