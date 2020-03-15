RANTOUL — Marilyn Jean Svahula, 89, of Rantoul passed away early Friday morning (March 13, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Jean was born on the Apland Farm of her grandparents, southwest of Paxton, on Oct. 14, 1930, a daughter of Gustaf Albert “Al” and Helen (Passwaters) Kingren.
She graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1948 and later earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois. She had a successful career in the Department of Defense Civil Service and achieved special recognition for her management skills. At the time of her retirement, she was in charge of the Employee Relations Section of the Civilian Personnel Office at Chanute Air Force Base.
Jen married Stanley P. Svahula on Nov. 26, 1953, in Champaign. His Air Force career took them to Colorado, California, England, Germany and Hawaii. Upon Stan’s retirement in 1967, they returned to make Rantoul their home. Stan died April 5, 1990.
She loved her church and embraced the Catholic faith. She strived to live that faith every day and worked tirelessly behind the scenes to serve it. For years, the immaculate linens and other trappings for the Mass were in her care, and her knitting talents made countless items for charity through Catholic Social Services.
Jean was known for her beautiful handwork and intricate needlework. Outside of home and family, her focus centered on her beloved dogs, Pepe and then Lexi; they were her mainstay in her widowed years.
She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Kurtz of Paxton; a very special friend, Howard Rhodes of Champaign; and her dear little dog, Lexi.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11 Tuesday morning at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. She will be buried beside her husband in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, immediately following the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, also on Tuesday.
Memorials can be made to St. Malachy Church.