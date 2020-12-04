CHAMPAIGN — Marilyn J. Johnson, 84, of Champaign died at 10:10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at home.
Private graveside services were held at Janesville Cemetery, Janesville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is handling arrangements.
Marilyn was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Lerna, the daughter of Maime Orr. She married Charles Johnson on Feb. 1, 1959, in Mattoon; he died Sept. 25, 2014.
Survivors include one son, Charles “Robby” Johnson of Champaign; one daughter, Becky (Jim) Lindbom of Kewanee; six grandchildren, Lindsey, Garrett, Taylor, Jon, Jack and Justin; and three great-grandchildren, Aliya, Jace and Jaxon.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Patrem, John Patrem, Pard Patrem and Len Patrem; and one sister, Mary Drum.
Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper for Tepper Electric in Champaign.
She loved reading, crocheting, bowling, camping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.