URBANA — Marilyn Kay, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Urbana.
She was a resident at ClarkLindsey, where she deeply appreciated their great care and services.
Marilyn is survived by her sisters, Glenda Mast and Linda Shank; brothers-in-law, Leon Mast, Richard Shank, Richard Michael and Lauren Yoder; cherished sons, Brian and Gordon; and loved and loving grandchildren, Austin, Lucas, Conrad and Thaliana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Kay; sister, Suzy Yoder; and sister-in-law, Caroline Michael.
Marilyn grew up on a farm in Pettisville, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest and Mabel Frey. Her family grew corn, wheat and oats and raised pigs, steer and chickens. Marilyn enjoyed singing classical and Broadway tunes from sheet music, with her sister, Glenda, accompanying her on piano. All four sisters enjoyed singing traditional Mennonite a cappella harmony.
Marilyn became aware of her own lifelong struggle with reading in first grade. Her older sister, Glenda, was tasked with tutoring Marilyn. The one-on-one instruction from her sister helped Marilyn meet the challenges of learning to read in the early grades. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Goshen College and a master’s degree in education from the University of Illinois. Marilyn developed a passion for helping those who struggled with learning to read and write. She became a champion of literacy and special education, known for the broad and far-reaching impact and inspiration her life’s work had on three generations of students and educators.
Marilyn met David Kay at a summer Migrant Ministry volunteer program in California. After a long-distance courtship, the two were wed in 1959. Marilyn taught in Philadelphia public schools for two years before the couple moved to Princeton, N.J., where David completed a Ph.D. in English literature. The couple then moved to Urbana, where David taught in the English Department at the University of Illinois and Marilyn taught at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, along with substitute teaching in other Urbana District 116 schools.
Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom during the infancy of their two sons, Brian and Gordon. In family life, fishing, camping and exploring state parks became favorite activities. Maintaining a backyard vegetable and flower garden was an area of joy and expertise for Marilyn. Sit-down dinners and meals together were a constant in family life. The family took annual trips to Ocean City, N.J., where swimming, boating and fishing were high points of summer vacations that later included grandsons Austin, Lucas and Conrad.
After completing her master’s degree in education from the UI, Marilyn founded The Reading Group, a nonprofit reading clinic for children with learning challenges, including dyslexia. This year, The Reading Group will celebrate 50 years of service and presence in the Champaign-Urbana and surrounding communities. She also presented workshops and in-service training for schools throughout central Illinois as well as presentations at the International Reading Association and other state, national and international organizations. In 1990, her teaching methods were featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
After retirement from directing The Reading Group, Marilyn founded LEAP (Linking Educators and Parents), a volunteer group that provided free workshops on dyslexia research and intervention and resources for parents and teachers.
Recently, Marilyn helped initiate a proposed satellite arm of The Reading Group at The Church of The Living God in north Champaign. This will realize one of Marilyn’s many lifetime dreams — to spread the roots and wings of The Reading Group in underserved areas of our communities while providing dyslexia services to children and youth and to the families and educators who love and support them.
Marilyn received the 2019 Heart of Gold Award from the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and the 2019 Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Exchange Club of Urbana. She was an active member of the Urbana Rotary and the Xi chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, where she sang soprano as one of the Xi singers.
Marilyn and family began attending First Presbyterian Church of Urbana in the 1960s. Over the years, she served in many capacities, including as a session member, Sunday school teacher, choir soprano and member of the Earth Care Team, promoting good stewardship of the earth by the church and broader community.
Marilyn most appreciated being in connection with family; music and singing; gardening; leading an active, healthy lifestyle; and being in touch with a rich community of friends.
The family is grateful to close friend and neighbor Shirley Walker, who walked side by side with Marilyn as she took her final journey.
Marilyn will be remembered by The Reading Group at the National Read Across America Day celebration on March 26 at 11 a.m. outside Lincoln Square in Urbana. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Urbana. Masks are required at the service. The service will be livestreamed by the church for those who cannot attend in person. Please see firstpresurbana.org/news/ for more information.
Memorials in Marilyn’s honor may be sent to The Reading Group, 3011-A Village Office Place, Champaign, IL 61822; or First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, 602 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801.