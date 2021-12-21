SIDNEY — Marilyn Jane Kinney, 90, of Sidney passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at 3:25 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 19, 2021) at home.
Private graveside services will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney, with the Rev. Jeff Stahl officiating.
Mrs. Kinney was born Dec. 31, 1930, in Elgin, a daughter to Joseph and Viola Lingle Mosley. She married Lester Kinney on April 30, 1965, in Paxton, and he survives.
Also surviving are a son, David Kinney of Tolono; a daughter, Jennifer (Ghassan) Ksaibati of Riverview, Fla.; five grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Kathy; and a brother, Ralph.
She was employed at Burnham City Hospital, Champaign, and Sears Department Store, Champaign.
Memorials may be made to the Sidney Fire Department or Carle Hospice. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.