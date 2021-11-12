CISSNA PARK — Marilyn D. Knapp, 85, of Cissna Park passed away Wednesday (Nov. 10, 2021) at Fairview Haven nursing home, Fairbury.
She was born on June 4, 1936, in Cissna Park, a daughter of Clarence and Naomi (Young) Knapp.
Survivors include one sister, Lucille Knapp of Cissna Park; and two brothers, Wesley Knapp of Cissna Park and Aaron Knapp of Rankin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Norman Knapp; and three sisters, Marguerite Beckman, Sylvia Knapp and Arlene Knapp.
Marilyn was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park and worked at Read’s auto dealership in accounting for 37 years. Marilyn enjoyed collecting strawberries.
Private funeral services will be held, with burial in Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Church, World Relief or Fairview Haven nursing home in Fairbury.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. Please share a memory of Marilyn at knappfuneralhomes.com.