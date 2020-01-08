BUCKLEY — Marilyn Irene Lammers, 93, of Buckley died at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, with Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley.
Marilyn was born July 7, 1926, in rural Paxton, the daughter of Herman and Mary Johnson Frette. She married Arthur J. Lammers on Feb. 18, 1951, at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 1996.
She is survived by one sister, Barbara Frette of Paxton, and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wendell and Warren Frette; and one sister, Audrey Ward.
After graduation from Paxton High School in 1944 she obtained an emergency teacher’s certificate and taught at a one-room country school for one year. In 1945, she worked as a clerk-typist at Chanute Air Force Base for 1½ years. In 1946 she began working as a secretary for Johnson & Johnson Insurance and worked there 40 years until her retirement in 1988.
Marilyn was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She enjoyed reading, taking short bus trips, shopping and eating in different restaurants, going to antique shows and malls and collecting antiques. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
