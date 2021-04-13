HOOPESTON — Marilyn McMillan, 84, of Hoopeston passed away at 12:10 p.m. Friday (April 9, 2021) at Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Living, Hoopeston.
She was born Aug. 3, 1936, in Greenup, the daughter of Gerald and LaVerne (DeVall) Thomas. She married R. Tommy McMillan on Aug. 21, 1959, in Greenup. He preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2018.
She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (John) Watson of Glasgow, Ky.; three sons, Eric (Karla) McMillan of Hoopeston, Shaun (Annette) McMillan of Wellington and Anthony McMillan of Hoopeston; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Thomas Dueker and Garnet Angle McMillan; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, JoAnn (Bud) Thomas Dyer; three brothers, Fred (Lois) Thomas, John Thomas and Bill (Verna) Thomas; and one brother-in-law, Rhondel McMillan.
Marilyn was a homemaker, caring for her family. She was a member of United Brethren Church in Claytonville. In her younger years, she served as Cub Scout Master for Pack 118 in Hoopeston for many years. Marilyn enjoyed embroidery, sewing, quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends from Henning’s Restaurant.
The McMillan family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Henning’s staff for their friendship and special care that was given to both Tommy and Marilyn throughout the years.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ryan Mustered officiating. Burial will follow in Amity Cemetery, Goodwine.
Memorials may be made to the R. Tommy McMillan Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Marilyn’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.