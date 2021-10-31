TUSCOLA — Marilyn F. McMillan, 89, of Tuscola, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 10:19 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Tuscola Healthcare.
She was born March 24, 1932, in Jackson, Mo., to William and Lillie (Clippard) Haupt. She married Jack McMillan on Sept. 25, 1966, in East Peoria, and he preceded her in death on June 24, 1986, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Justine “Peggy” Sadler; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Sadler.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Scott (Rachael) McMillan of Champaign; her daughter, Erin McMillan of Falls Church, Va; her stepson, Doug McMillan of Pueblo, Colo.; her stepdaughter, Deborah McMillan Kleiss of Tuscola; six grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan Kleiss, both of Tuscola, Piper McMillan of Pueblo, Colo., and Jack, Kate and William McMillan of Champaign; and three nephews, Steven Sadler of East Peoria, Matthew Sadler and Wyatt Sadler of Groveland.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, completing word puzzles (crossword, jumbles, word search) and attending fish fries with family and close friends.
She also loved cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. The rough draft of her novel remains unfinished.
She retired from Komatsu Dresser.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or TAPS. Condolences may be offered at remmertfuneralhome.com.