SAYBROOK — Marilyn Quinn, 81, of Saybrook passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 8:58 p.m. in OSF St. Joseph Hospital, Bloomington, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Saybrook Christian Church. Funeral service will start at 3 p.m., also at the church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Cancer Clinic, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.
Marilyn was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Saybrook, to Loren Charles and Florence Price Fear. She married Charles Quinn on June 5, 1955, in Saybrook. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2018.
Surviving are sons, Timothy (Becky) Quinn of Sibley and Robert (Susan) Quinn of Gibson City; daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Beightler of Saybrook; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one son, Steven Quinn.
Marilyn had requested that Jacob, TJ and Eric Quinn, Derek Holmes, Kaleb Jordan and Jeff Glascock be pallbearers, and Fred Gaefeke, John, Gary and Bob Trembley be honorary pallbearers.
Marilyn was very family-oriented. She frequently traveled with Charles to their house in Fruitland, Fla., where they would spend time with friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.