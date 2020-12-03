FISHER — Marilyn “Susie” Ralph, 87, of Fisher passed away at her son’s home Tuesday evening (Dec. 1, 2020).
She was born July 16, 1933, in Champaign, a daughter of Margarete and Elmer Giertz. She married Clarence A. Ralph Sr. on Jan. 1, 1968, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1999.
She is survived by two sons, Randy (Terry) James of Texas and Clarence A (Shelly) Ralph II of Fisher; a daughter, Teresa (Steve) Dyson of Florida; five stepdaughters, Linda Camden, Marie Martin, Judy Bryant, Janet Krawiecki and Peggy Schmidt; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Susie loved to travel with her husband. She loved to tend her garden and loved horses. You would often see her walking around town.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, in a private family service.