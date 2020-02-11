CHAMPAIGN — Marilyn Louise Rebecca, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) to join her beloved late husband, Sammy J. Rebecca.
Marilyn was born on July 24, 1930, in Virden, Ill., the youngest child of Thomas and Leota Pittman Conlin. She married Sammy on Jan. 7, 1956, at Holy Cross Church. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Francis and brothers Pat and Bill.
She received her degree from Eastern Illinois University and retired as the human resources manager of the Illinois State Geological Survey.
Marilyn was a loving and caring mother to her four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Martha (Michael) Sharpe, Dan (Heidi) Rebecca, Steven (Michelle) Rebecca and Richard Rebecca (Christine). Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Ann and Mary Lou.
Following cremation, a private service will be held with a graveside funeral service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Champaign.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1301 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.