Marilyn L. Ristow, 88, of Chillicothe passed away Sunday (June 23, 2019) at Heritage Health Care, Chillicothe.
Marilyn was born June 24, 1930, in Paxton, the daughter of Harry L. and Ada (Coppenbarger) Swanson. She married Allen E. Ristow on April 27, 1952, in Paxton.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra A. (Tom) Harms of Chillicothe; son, Marc A. (Kate) Ristow of Creston, Calif.; granddaughter, Katie Ristow; and stepgrandson, Dale (Jena) Harms.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one brother.
Marilyn attended schools in Paxton, graduating high school in 1948. She had previously been employed as a laboratory and X-ray technician in hospitals in Paxton, Champaign and Tuscola; a secretary at the Methodist Church in Paxton; retired following 17 years of employment at Paxton schools; and was an administrative secretary for Professional Services at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at hospitals, schools, Wildlife Prairie State Park and Lakeview Branch Library, Peoria.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Peoria.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in her name. Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made through weberhurdfuneralhome.com.