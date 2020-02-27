CHAMPAIGN — Marilyn Madge Davis Luther Roesler, 89, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Allied Hospice, Scranton, Pa., after a brief illness.
Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Sep. 2, 1930, Marilyn was the daughter of Floyd and Sisler Yearsley Davis. Upon the divorce of her parents during the Great Depression, her mother returned with Marilyn to her home town of Spring Valley, Ill., and in 1935 married widower L.H. “Hic” Luther. Marilyn adopted the family name Luther to match that of her parents and stepsiblings John, Vollmer, Elizabeth and Roderick.
She is survived by daughters, Anne (Bryan) McIntyre of Champaign, Susan Roesler of Canastota, N.Y., and Beth (Ken) Rundell of Clarks Summit, Pa., along with grandchildren, Trent Sherman and Lauren (Adam) Karch, both of Champaign, Tom Rundell of Binghamton, N.Y., and Zack Rundell of Clarks Summit. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Mia, Miles, Owen and Aiden.
Marilyn attended Spring Valley schools and graduated with the Class of 1948. After two years at DePauw University, she transferred to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music education.
She loved her days at the U of I and liked to tell about walking to class from her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, across the street and in through the “Bach” door of Smith Music Hall. As a future music educator, she was excited to be able to learn how to play all the instruments in addition to her major instrument, clarinet, which she played in recitals and in the university’s concert band.
She was also a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, an international music fraternity. She was an accomplished pianist and had a lovely soprano voice. Glee clubs, choirs and solo work were a part of both her college and adult life.
During the summer of 1951, she took a job as a tent maid at the “college camp” of George Williams College, a YMCA training school in Chicago. The camp, on Lake Geneva, Wis., provided her fun-loving spirit plenty of opportunities for both hard work and shenanigans. It was there she met her future husband, Don R. Roesler, a Texan who was a graduate student at George Williams College.
Marilyn and Don soon became engaged, and they were married one week after her graduation from Illinois in June 1952. Don began his career with the Kansas City, Mo., YMCA, and Marilyn taught junior high school music for a few years until she and Don began their family.
Marilyn, like many women of her era, devoted her life to being a mother and an involved community member. She sewed clothes for Anne, Susan and Mary Beth (and their dolls), refinished antiques, decorated her home, had morning coffeecake with the neighboring moms and sang in the church choir. When all her girls were in school, she opened her home to piano lessons and taught hundreds of children and teenagers over the years.
Don’s career took the family from Kansas City to St. Louis and then to Peoria, Ill., and Syracuse, N.Y., where Don held positions of increasing importance with those cities’ YMCAs. Each home was lovingly cared for and was Marilyn’s chance to host gourmet dinner parties for their wide group of friends and her husband’s work associates. The couple was involved in church choir, their children’s activities, travel and golf.
Marilyn loved opera and classical music. Her hobbies included elaborate needlepoint projects and cheering her daughters on in their various pursuits in high school and college. She had many friends wherever she went and an infectious, unique laugh that cheered many a heart.
When daughter Mary was a member of the elite, nationally ranked team of the Syracuse School of Gymnastics in the early 1970s, Marilyn arranged, performed and recorded all the floor exercise music for the team. The practice of using custom floor ex music for each gymnast was unusual at the time, but Marilyn’s work was noticed and a trend began among other teams to commission specially arranged music for their floor ex routines.
After a long illness and 31 years of marriage, Don died in 1983 in Syracuse. Marilyn continued honing her work skills at a job she had held for several years as church secretary at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church near the family’s home in Fayetteville, N.Y. She traveled, visited old friends and spent time with her daughters and first grandchild.
In 1986, she was attending a campaign fundraiser for Democratic congressional candidate Rosemary Pooler when she ran into Pooler in the restroom, introduced herself and offered any help Pooler might need.
Pooler hired her on the spot as office manager, and Marilyn became a key member of the election team, organizing events and coordinating appearances. Later, she was offered a position as office manager for the Syracuse Democratic headquarters, a position she held for six years.
After retirement, she settled in Lake Placid, N.Y., for a while, where she was an avid walker. She doted on her four grandchildren and was fond of teaching them card games or embroidery. Marilyn eventually moved to Scranton and the Lee Plantation retirement community in Fort Myers, Fla.
In addition to Don, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather and her stepsiblings.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Fort Myers friend Suzanne and to home health care aides Janet, Kim and Ro, all of Fort Myers.
Cremation rites were accorded. Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home of Scranton is handling arrangements. A private family memorial will take place at a later time.