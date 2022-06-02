CHAMPAIGN — Marilyn A. Scott, 90, of Champaign passed away Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab.
Marilyn was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Decatur, to Leo R. and Mildred M. Cozad, and graduated from Deland-Weldon High School in 1949. She married Dr. Thomas G. Scott in 1959 in Urbana, where they lived for a number of years raising three children. She went on to live in various places during her adult life, including Corvallis, Ore., Golden, Lakewood and Fort Collins, Colo., Liberty, Mo., and Champaign. Marilyn was a proud member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Lakewood for 40 years. She also worked as a Realtor and finance manager during her career in the Denver metro area. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading and trying to keep up with the activities of her large extended family.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mildred; husband, Tom; daughter, Janice; four brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her two sons, Jeff (Cathy) Scott of Divide, Colo., and John (Julia) Scott of Bowie, Md.; six grandchildren, Kelly Marshall, Stephanie, Nickolas, Eli, Stirling and Isaac Scott; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Marilyn will be laid to rest in Mt. Olive Cemetery next to her husband. Services will be private.
Donations can be made to the Dr. Thomas G. Scott Achievement Fund at the Oregon State University Foundation, Corvallis, OR 97331.