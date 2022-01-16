SAVOY — Marilyn A. Secor, 85, of Savoy was welcomed by her Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. She was reunited with her husband of 63 years, William LeRoy Secor, who passed into heaven on March 1, 2020.
Marilyn Ann Bensen was born Feb. 18, 1936, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to Bernhard and Anna Backie Bensen. She graduated from Fort Hamilton High School. She loved music and was part of a singing trio who traveled around the New York area singing in various churches. She continued to be involved in church choirs and singing in church throughout her life.
She married Bill Secor on Aug. 25, 1956, and they had one daughter, Deborah Ann Secor Kurz. During their married life, they lived in Johnson City, N.Y.; Fairlawn, N.J.; Montvale, N.J.; San Gabriel, Calif.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Bethel Park, Pa.; Grafton, Wis.; Lake Zurich, Ill.; Elizabethtown, Pa.; and Champaign and Savoy. They moved to the Windsor of Savoy in 2016 and Marilyn was involved in the church group at Windsor by playing the piano for the services there.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of the Evangelical Free Church denomination. She enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, doing many different crafts and being involved in Christian Women’s Clubs and Women’s ministries in their various churches. She loved to keep in contact with her extended family and especially loved being “Nana” to her two grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Les Kurz; and her grandsons, Andrew Kurz and Daniel Kurz.
A combined memorial service will be held for Marilyn and Bill at a date and time to be determined.
