FOOSLAND — Marilyn E. Tjardes, 82, of Foosland peacefully passed away Sunday (July 5, 2020) at her home.
A drive-thru visitation will be held at her home from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020. If you need directions, please contact a family member. A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Gibson City with Pastor Mat Bowen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or to the GCMS Education Foundation. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Marilyn was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Morris, a daughter of Frank Burdette Ransley and Isa Sutton Ransley. She married George W. Tjardes on Oct. 19, 1958, in Verona. He passed away Nov. 2, 2016; they were married 58 years.
She is survived by her children, Jan (Larry) Pfeiffer of Carlinville, Phil (Jayne) Tjardes of Gibson City and Jane Noyd of Geneseo; five grandchildren, Ashley (Dave) Hedge of Franklin, Tenn., Lane Pfeiffer of Carlinville, Taylor (Chris Stearns) Tjardes of Rolling Meadows, Eric (Heather) Pfeiffer of Carlinville and Jeremy (Kendi) Tjardes of Ankeny, Iowa; and her first great-grandson on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Eric Noyd; and a brother, William B. Ransley.
Marilyn was a dedicated wife, mother, aunt, grandma, friend and mentor to many. She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church, serving as an elder, committee member and Sunday school teacher and in any way needed. She was past president of the Illinois-Wisconsin Regional Disciples of Christ Ministry.
Marilyn was a past member of the Gibson City school board, Friendly Circle Club and Euchre Club. She was a member of the Illinois Poll-Ettes, helping to advance the Polled Hereford breed of cattle and was a National Poll-Ette of the Year.
She was an excellent cook, baker and listener and always doing for others. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
