ROCKLAND, Maine — Marilyn Eileen Trask, 73, formerly of Champaign, beloved wife of C. Brian Trask, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine.
Born in San Francisco on Feb. 6, 1946, to James and Martha Mann Adams, she was the oldest of four children and spent most of her childhood on the Texas Gulf Coast.
Marilyn graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor of science degree in nursing, and it was there that she met and married her husband, Brian, while he was a graduate student at the university. Throughout her nursing career, Marilyn worked as a hospital nurse, a home health nurse and a volunteer nurse as she and Brian raised their family and moved to different locations.
Marilyn would come to Maine during many summer vacations to visit Brian’s home in Bernard on Mount Desert Island. She always loved Maine with its beautiful scenery and enjoyed the many opportunities to volunteer in the Mid Coast area, most notably as a nurse with the Knox County Health Clinic, the Rockland Public Library, where she served time on the board, the Book Stop, Audubon’s Project Puffin Visitor Center and Hog Island Audubon Camp, where she enjoyed doing maintenance and readying it for the summer students. She also enjoyed volunteering with Pen Bay Stewards of the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition, the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse (Friends of Rockland Harbor Lights) and many opportunities at the Rockland Congregational Church, which she had been a member of since moving to Rockland in 2009.
Marilyn especially enjoyed and appreciated the dedication of many in this beautiful area who are working to keep the area open to all who want the experience.
Predeceased by her parents; a brother, Phillip Adams; two nephews; and two nieces, she is survived by her husband, Brian of Rockland; her son, Aaron, and his wife Jennifer Trask of Fairfax, Va.; her daughter, Colleen, and her husband Bob Ulbricht of St. Charles, Mo.; her brother, James Adams III of Houston; her sister, Janet Adams, and her husband Randy Thompson of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Rockland Congregational Church with the Rev. Seth Jones officiating.
To share a memory or condolence with the Trask family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.