CHAMPAIGN — Marilyn (Lynne) Trupin passed away peacefully from natural causes on Sept. 29, 2019, at home in Champaign.
Lynne will be lovingly remembered and survived by her three children (Suzanne, Jon and Elizabeth), seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, whom she cherished dearly.
She was married to Lewis Trupin, MD, her high school sweetheart and a longtime obstetrician/gynecologist in Champaign, from 1951 to 1993.
Her family is planning a private burial and memorial service.
Lynne was born April 6, 1932, in New York City, N.Y., to Shepard and Kitty Weingrow, an immigrant family from Warsaw, Poland. She was academically accomplished, especially for a female raised in the mid-1900s, having attained a bachelor of science (1952) from New York University and a master of business administration from the NYU Leonard N. Stern School of Business (1954).
While raising her children, she was a homemaker but considered knowledge a lifelong pursuit and always had a pulse on the economy. Her daily routine included reading The Wall Street Journal and meticulously managing personal investment portfolios. During her later years, she attended educational OLLI classes, a learning community associated with the University of Illinois.
Lynne applied her business acumen to one of her greatest personal joys, aviation. She became a productive member of the United States Pilots Association, a grassroots organization for passionate aviators dedicated to safety and camaraderie, serving as the VP of Rules, Regulations and Legislation in the 1980s. Around that time, she was also president of the Illinois Pilots Association and was separately appointed as the accident prevention counselor for the Federal Aviation Administration.
However, she reflected most fondly on her role as the legislation chairman of the Ninety-Nines, a nonprofit International Organization of Women Pilots established in 1929. She proudly displayed the certificate she received for participating in the Commemorative 50th Anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s Last Flight, which was held July 2, 1987.
Another passion of Lynne’s was athletics. Through Lynne’s encouragement and dedication, the Trupin family became deeply rooted and accomplished in the swimming community both locally, nationally and internationally. Her daughters swam at Stanford University and son at the University of California. Also, six of her grandchildren swam collegiately at NCAA Division I programs. During this time, she advocated for parity in women and men’s athletics and participated in Title IX hearings, an exemplary for women supporting equality. Her grandchildren swam in the Maccabiah Games (a Jewish multisport Olympics), several competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials, and two held age-group national swimming records. Lynne ingrained herself into the swimming community by serving as an official of U.S. Swimming and was a member of the officiating crew of the Olympic Trials in 1976.
Although Lynne was proud of her offsprings' swimming accolades, she more often reflected passionately on the aquatic fun that took place at her house during family gatherings. “G-Ma’s” household was a place of comfort and familiarity for everyone; a place to convene to walk to Illini basketball and football games, a place to feast during the High Holidays, a place to cheer major sporting events, and a place to rest and recuperate.
Lynne was a compassionate mother, affectionate grandmother and the stalwart of the Trupin family who will be missed dearly. Most importantly, she will always be remembered and celebrated by her family.
